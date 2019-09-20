XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

20/09/2019 - 09:05 BST

I Have A Duty – Chelsea Star Feels Weight Of Seniority

 




Chelsea midfielder Jorginho believes this season will also be a test of his ability to work with young players and how he can play a part in their development.

A transfer ban has meant Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has decided to put his faith in a host of young players at Chelsea.  


 



Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori have emerged as first-team regulars and Callum Hudson-Odoi is also expected to become a key player once he returns from injury.

Jorginho is one of the senior stars in the current Chelsea squad and the Italian is excited about the prospect of playing with younger team-mates around him.
 


The midfielder feels it is a challenge for him as well as it will allow him the opportunity to impart his experience and knowledge to a younger crop of players.



He is looking forward to the experience and he believes it will also allow him to grow as a footballer and as a human being.

“I am one of the senior players, and I have a duty to help”, Jorginho told The Athletic.
 


“I see this season [with Chelsea’s ambitions apparently restricted by their transfer ban] as an opportunity: for the young players, but also for me to show how I have matured and can help them.

“It’s an experience I’m enjoying. I want to take it on because, ultimately, I’m helping the players who are going to be the future of this club.

“So, day by day in training, I’m able to show the players that, for me to get where I am, I’ve had to put in sacrifice, to show determination, and those are the right paths for them to follow as well.

“I really see this as an opportunity to grow not just as a footballer, but also as a person.”

Jorginho joined Chelsea last year from Napoli, the Blues beating Manchester City to his signature, and quickly established himself as a key man at Stamford Bridge.   
 