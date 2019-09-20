XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

20/09/2019 - 09:15 BST

I Have Massive Expectations Of The Youngsters – Chelsea Attacker

 




Willian has revealed that he has a lot of expectations from the current crop of young Chelsea stars this season.

Frank Lampard’s decision to gamble on young players such as Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori this season has yielded promising signs.


 



Abraham and Mount have added attacking impetus to the squad and Tomori has been introduced to Chelsea's defence in the last three games in all competitions.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is also expected to be part of the squad once he returns from injury and Willian admits that he feels excited to play with such potential stars.
 


He insisted that the learning process is not only one way as he is also taking in a lot from watching the youngsters perform this season.



The Brazilian, who was the oldest player in their starting eleven against Wolves, insisted that he expects great things from the young Chelsea players as they have the potential to reach the top.

“When I can do something to help them, I do”, he told The Athletic.
 


“In life, you can learn every day. It doesn’t matter how old you are.

"I learn every day from them and they learn every day from me. That’s the most important thing.

“The young players are doing well at the moment. They play very well.

"The team now is a bit different from last season. New profile, new philosophy; everything is different from last season.

“They have great potential to become the best players in the league in the future because they have the quality.

"They have everything to do that. I expect a lot from them but we have to give them time.

“The fans have to give them time because it’s a new journey.

"We have to go day-by-day.”

Chelsea are likely to persist with Abraham, Mount and Tomori in their team when they host Liverpool on Sunday, in what is another big test of Lampard's new-look Blues.   
 