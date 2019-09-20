I’ll Be Ready To Play – West Ham Star Prepared To Step In

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United defender Pablo Zabaleta has expressed his desire to be in the Hammers' starting eleven, but heaped praise on fellow right-back Ryan Fredericks for his energy.



The Argentine full-back signed for West Ham from Manchester City on a free transfer in the summer of 2017 after his contract with the Citizens came to an end.













Zabaleta began his spell at the London-based club as their first-choice right-back, but is in a battle with Fredericks, who arrived at the London Stadium from Fulham last year.



Although Zabaleta has been relegated to a spot on the Irons' bench in each of their five league matches this season, the 34-year-old is prepared to contribute to Manuel Pellegrini's side whenever required, in the same manner as when he had to come on against Aston Villa after Arthur Masuaku was sent off in the 67th minute.





The former Espanyol man has heaped praise on Fredericks and feels he has what it takes to start at right-back in most of West Ham's games this season, while also stressing that he has to support those who are starting matches.







"As a player you always want to be in the starting eleven in every game, but also when you are on the bench you have to support the players who are playing at the moment and defensively I think we've been really solid, especially in the last two games where we've kept a clean sheet", Zabaleta told West Ham's official site.



"As I said before the start of the season, I'm pleased to see Ryan play. He's 26, he's got the energy, he's got the legs to play most of the games this season and I'll be ready to play when he needs a rest or when the manager needs me.





"Like in the last game when Arthur got sent off I was probably the only one who could come on and play as a left-back and you have to be ready for those moments.



"You just give your best for the team."



West Ham are set to play host Manchester United this Sunday and Zabaleta will be prepared to help his team if and when needed.

