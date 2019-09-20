Leave My Family Alone – Feyenoord Star Hits Out At Criticism Following Rangers Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





Feyenoord star Rick Karsdorp has reacted furiously to being targeted by the Dutch fans at Ibrox following his side’s 1-0 defeat at Rangers.



A first-half Sheyi Ojo goal was the difference between the two sides as Rangers got their Europa League campaign off to a fine start with a 1-0 win over Feyenoord.













While the Rangers fans were enjoying the victory, a section of disgruntled Feyenoord support were not happy with what they saw from their team in Scotland.



Some diverted their ire towards the team and Karsdorp bore the brunt of it, with the player claiming that the Feyenoord fans even insulted his family after the game.





He was seen entering into a heated argument with some fans and he conceded that it was not the smartest thing to do following the game.







But the on-loan Roma defender was not happy at the treatment he received and reminded the fans that he takes immense pride at again getting the chance to play for Feyenoord.



The Dutchman told RTL7 after the game at Ibrox: “They must leave my family alone.





“You always have a small group, and I understand that, after a defeat, you raise middle fingers or make other such gestures.



“But I’ll go and get the story. I should not be doing it, but I am an emotional boy.







“I hope it stops.



“I am someone who has been at the club for a long time and I was abroad. I wanted to return and that happened.



“I am happy that I can play for this club and wear the shirt. But then this is a shame that there are fans who do such things, although I don’t know whether I can call them fans.



“They really touched me.”



The defender also revealed his disgust at receiving nasty messages from fans on social media and stressed that his family should be kept out of it at all costs.



“Yes, what should I say? Those guys are just sad people behind their phones.



“They should better come to the club and say something to me. Not that I am going to do anything.



“You can say anything about me, but leave my family alone.”

