Leeds United and Rangers Representatives At Europa League Game

Representatives from Manchester United, Leeds United and Rangers were in attendance to watch FC Porto and Young Boys in the Europa League at the Estadio do Dragao on Thursday night.



With the summer transfer window in their rearview mirror, clubs are now preparing for the January transfer window and beyond and identifying players.













The top clubs are ramping up scouting on several players and the Champions League and the Europa League games are getting heavy attention from the scouts.



As many as 15 clubs were represented on Thursday night at the Estadio do Dragao where Porto took on Young Boys in the Europa League.





And according to Portuguese daily A Bola, representatives from Manchester United, Leeds and Rangers also ran the rule over players involved in the European game.







It is likely Rangers were carrying out opposition research as they will face Porto in the Europa League later in the season.



Apart from Manchester United, the Premier League was also heavily represented by Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Leicester and Everton.





Five La Liga clubs in Sevilla, Villarreal, Real Sociedad, Majorca and Celta Vigo also had their scouts watching the Europa League clash in Portugal.



Bordeaux, Montpellier, Strasbourg and Atalanta also sent representatives to keep tabs on individual players.

