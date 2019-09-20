XRegister
06 October 2018

20/09/2019 - 13:58 BST

Liverpool Big Test For Our Young Players – Frank Lampard

 




Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has conceded that playing against Liverpool will be a massive test for youngsters such as Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori.

Abraham has been the first-choice striker at Chelsea this season despite the Blues having Olivier Giroud in their squad and the 21-year-old has repaid the faith Lampard has shown in him.  


 



The young striker has been in electric form since the start of the season and has bagged seven goals in five Premier League appearances, making him the top goalscorer in the league.

But Lampard admits that coming up against Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk on Sunday will be a massive test for his young striker as the Dutchman is one of the best defenders in the world.
 


Lampard was asked in his pre-match press conference about Tomori being tested by Liverpool's attack and Abraham by Van Dijk, and replied: “If they play, yes. Van Dijk’s performances have put him right up there.


 


“It’s a test for our centre-forward.”



Youngster Tomori has also started the last three games at the heart of Chelsea’s defence.
 


And Lampard conceded that coming up against Liverpool’s marauding attack will be the ultimate test for the young defender.

“And Tomori has shown a real calmness, but give Liverpool one second and they have gone.”

Both Chelsea and Liverpool are coming into the game on the back of disappointing defeats in the Champions League, to Valencia and Napoli, respectively.   
 