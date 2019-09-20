XRegister
06 October 2018

20/09/2019 - 13:11 BST

Manuel Pellegrini Comments On If Now Is Best Time To Play Manchester United

 




West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has refused to be drawn into the argument that now could be the best time to play Manchester United.

Manchester United suffered a poor defeat at West Ham last season and have made a slow start to the current campaign with eight points from their opening five league games.  


 



West Ham have the same amount of points as the Red Devils, but have not been beaten since suffering a 5-0 pasting at home to reigning champions Manchester City.

Pellegrini is hopeful that his side will repeat last season’s result and believes he has the players to compete against Manchester United at the London Stadium on Sunday.
 


He said in a press conference ahead of the clash: “We play against a good team but with the trust we have in our team, it will be different.


 


“We beat them here last season and we hope to do so again.

“They played last night but they changed nine players.”


 


Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be missing Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial from the squad on Sunday as well as the French duo are yet to recover from their respective injuries.

But Pellegrini refused to admit that now could be the ideal time to face the Red Devils and chose to focus on his side’s form.

Asked if now is the best time to play them, the West Ham boss said: “Well we are in a good moment.”   
 