Mauricio Pochettino Not Concerned About Dele Alli Form

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has no concerns about Dele Alli's form and feels the midfielder only needs time to get up to speed this season.



The midfielder has been criticised for his performances this term for Spurs amid concerns his form has slumped and is becoming an issue for the club.













Alli struggled to make an impact for Tottenham in their 2-2 draw at Olympiacos in the Champions League in midweek, with the midfielder not affecting the game in Greece.



Pochettino though is not worried about Alli and feels coming back from injury means the midfielder needs time.





"He got injured from the beginning of the season. I think it was his first start of the season", Pochettino said at a press conference.







"He needs time to recover his best feeling. I am happy with him too, his performance [at Olympiacos], effort, only he needs time."



Alli was substituted in the 73rd minute of the match against Olympiacos, being replaced by Heung-Min Son as the visitors searched for a goal.





Tottenham are next in action in the Premier League this weekend against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

