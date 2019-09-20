XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

20/09/2019 - 12:37 BST

More Under-23s Action For Out-of-favour Tottenham Loanee Jack Clarke

 




Tottenham Hotspur loan star Jack Clarke has been named in Leeds United's Under-23s team for this afternoon's meeting with Hull City in another indication he may again miss out on first team involvement this weekend. 

Spurs signed Clarke from Leeds in the summer transfer window and then sent him back on loan to Elland Road for the season.


 



The winger though is regularly missing out on even a spot in Marcelo Bielsa's matchday squads, with EFL rules on no more than five loan players not helping his cause.

It has been speculated he could be recalled by Tottenham in January.

 


Clarke starts against Hull today, while fellow first team star Luke Ayling, who is working his way back to full fitness, also features from the off.


 


Highly rated Polish midfielder Mateusz Bogusz plays, while another youngster tipped for big things, Alfie McCalmont, is also involved.

Striker Ryan Edmondson leads the line for Leeds Under-23s in this afternoon's game at Hull, while Carlos Corberan has options to shake things up on the bench.

 


Leeds United Under-23s Team vs Hull City

Miazek, Davis, Casey, Burlace, Ayling, Jenkins, Bogusz, McCalmont, Clarke, McKinstry, Edmondson

Substitutes: Turner, McCarron, Hudson, Cresswell, Temenuzhkov
 