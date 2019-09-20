My Friends Will Be There – Manchester United Star Relishing Upcoming Away Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic is looking forward to travelling to his homeland Serbia and playing against Partizan Belgrade next month.



The Premier League giants opened their Europa League campaign with a 1-0 win over Kazakh side Astana on Thursday night with Mason Greenwood scoring the winner.













They have back to back away games lined up next in Europe with trips AZ Alkmaar and Partizan Belgrade waiting for them in their group.



Matic is especially looking forward to the trip to Belgrade next month as he has never faced a team from his homeland of Serbia in his career thus far.





The Manchester United midfielder admits that he has a few friends in the Partizan squad and a number of his close family and friends will be at the stadium to watch him play on 24th October at the Partizan Stadium.







Matic told MUTV when asked about the trip to Belgrade: “It will be the first time in my career that I will play against a Serbian team and I am looking forward to that.



“I have some friends at Partizan Belgrade.





“A lot of my friends and family will come to watch the game at the Partizan Stadium.



“I am happy that I will be getting an opportunity to play against a Serbian team.”



Matic could well be in line to feature in the game in Serbia as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not preferred to play him in the Premier League when everyone is fit.

