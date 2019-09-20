My Goodness, Chelsea Are Playing Fine Football – Liverpool Legend Impressed

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Bruce Grobbelaar has lauded the football Frank Lampard is serving up at Chelsea, ahead of the Reds' visit to Stamford Bridge to meet the Blues on Sunday.



Lampard, who replaced Maurizio Sarri as Chelsea boss this summer, has begun his tenure at the club with two wins and two draws from five Premier League games.













Apart from suffering a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester United in their league opener, the London-based club also lost their UEFA Super Cup match against Liverpool and first Champions League group stage game against Valencia.



While Chelsea have not had the start they would have wished for, ex-Liverpool man Grobbelaar believes Lampard has been doing a good job, especially with the adversities he is facing.





The 61-year-old is impressed with how Lampard has used youngsters such as Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham and is pleased by the way they are playing at the moment.







"Listen he's got the job and what he has worked with, have a look at how good the team is playing", Grobbelaar said on LFC TV Later.



"He has had to use the youngsters from the youth and my goodness, they're playing some very good football."





Grobbelaar also expects Liverpool's upcoming league match against Chelsea to be an entertaining one as he feels the two sides produce good football when they play each other.



"Liverpool [versus] Chelsea is always going to ….. beautiful, beautiful football", Grobbelaar said.



"Whenever we play against Chelsea, you know its's going to be a good game."



Liverpool and Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League last season, with the Reds needing a stunning goal from Daniel Sturridge to salvage a point.

