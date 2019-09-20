XRegister
06 October 2018

20/09/2019 - 13:17 BST

Newcastle United Signed Me For This – Magpies Summer Arrival

 




Newcastle United striker Joelinton has set his eyes on justifying the club-record fee the Magpies paid for his services and is confident that he increase his contributions on the pitch.

The Magpies broke their transfer record by signing the Brazilian centre-forward from Hoffenheim for a fee in the region of £40m this summer.  


 



With the amount being a significant fee for the Magpies to fork out to sign a player, there is pressure on Joelinton to perform.

The 23-year-old realises that Newcastle signed him for a hefty fee to make a difference for them up front and that is what he hopes to do at St. James Park.
 


Joelinton is grateful for the reception he has received since his arrival at the club and now wants to justify his £40m price tag by scoring goals and providing assists.



Newcastle signed me for this – I was a big investment for the club and I’m here to score goals”, Joelinton told the club's official site.

I’ve just got one so far but I want to carry on, in every game, trying to help the team, and trying to get goals and assists. I think the team is on the up and the goals will come.
 


Things are going well. I’m managing to adapt well and I’m happy to be here.

"I feel good, I’ve had a great reception, and I know I can improve and help out on the pitch.

Joelinton's only goal for Newcastle so far came in their 1-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur last month, which is also their only win in the league.

With a home game against Brighton looming, the former Hoffenheim man will be looking to add more to his tally.   
 