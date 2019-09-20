Newcastle United’s Attack Has Impressed Me – Graham Potter

Follow @insidefutbol





Brighton manager Graham Potter has revealed his admiration for the way Newcastle United have performed over the last few weeks and is expecting a difficult trip to St. James’ Park for his side.



Newcastle lost at Liverpool last weekend, but did give the league leaders a scare by taking the lead before conceding goals through individual mistakes.













Steve Bruce’s side have already pulled off a shock result this season when they managed to earn all three points from a trip to Tottenham, which surprised many observers.



With Andy Carroll back in the squad, Bruce now has more options in attack, but Potter believes their front three have been playing well even without the 30-year-old.





He pointed at Newcastle’s performances at Liverpool and Tottenham and admits that the away trip to the north east will be a tough game for his Brighton side.







Potter wants his side to focus on their performance, but conceded that they will need a certain amount of luck to get a result at Newcastle.



The Brighton boss said in a press conference: "I have been impressed with how their front three have combined anyway and played.





“They went away to Tottenham and won.



"They were competitive at Liverpool before a couple of errors made the scoreline go away [from them] a little bit.



"Newcastle away is a difficult game, just like all the games we have played, but we will just focus on what we need to do well to get a positive result.



"We know we are going to have to play well and be lucky, that type of stuff, but we will try."



Potter’s Brighton are 16th in the league table on five points from five games.

