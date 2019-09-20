Sunderland Amongst Biggest Clubs In Division But We Are Too – Bolton Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Bolton Wanderers boss Keith Hill admits Sunderland are amongst the biggest clubs in League One and is keen for the Trotters to live up to their values on the pitch against the Black Cats this weekend.



The Trotters are set to take on Jack Ross' side in their eighth league match of the season, as Hill looks to spring a surprise on the promotion contenders.













Bolton sit on minus ten points following their flirtation with liquidation earlier this season, meaning despite the size of club, survival is the aim.



Sunderland are considered by some to be the biggest club in League One, but Hill is unwilling to accept the Black Cats as the division's largest side and ranks Bolton as in the elite group too.





“There are big clubs in this league – and we are one of them – but there’s no getting around the fact Sunderland are up there”, Hill was quoted as saying by the Bolton News.







“I couldn’t say who is the biggest club in League One.



“We have to represent our values against Sunderland."





Sunderland will start as firm favourites to take all three points off Bolton, but the last meeting between the two clubs in 2018 resulted in a 1-0 Trotters win.

