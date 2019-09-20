XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/09/2019 - 21:14 BST

Sunderland Amongst Biggest Clubs In Division But We Are Too – Bolton Boss

 




Bolton Wanderers boss Keith Hill admits Sunderland are amongst the biggest clubs in League One and is keen for the Trotters to live up to their values on the pitch against the Black Cats this weekend.

The Trotters are set to take on Jack Ross' side in their eighth league match of the season, as Hill looks to spring a surprise on the promotion contenders.


 



Bolton sit on minus ten points following their flirtation with liquidation earlier this season, meaning despite the size of club, survival is the aim.

Sunderland are considered by some to be the biggest club in League One, but Hill is unwilling to accept the Black Cats as the division's largest side and ranks Bolton as in the elite group too.
 


“There are big clubs in this league – and we are one of them – but there’s no getting around the fact Sunderland are up there”, Hill was quoted as saying by the Bolton News.



“I couldn’t say who is the biggest club in League One.

“We have to represent our values against Sunderland."
 


Sunderland will start as firm favourites to take all three points off Bolton, but the last meeting between the two clubs in 2018 resulted in a 1-0 Trotters win.   
 