Time Flies – Steven Gerrard Reacts To Reaching Rangers Milestone

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has expressed his delight at having managed 75 games for the Gers and feels the atmosphere at Ibrox is addictive.



Scottish Premiership side Rangers played their first Europa League group game against Dutch Eredivisie club Feyenoord at Ibrox on Thursday and claimed a 1-0 victory.













It was Liverpool loanee Sheyi Ojo's long-range stunner that gave the Light Blues the win in the game, which was Gerrard's 75th in charge of the club.



The former Liverpool captain has led the Glasgow-based club to 44 wins in the 75 matches he has managed, registering a 58.67% win record.





Gerrard, however, cannot believe that he has been in charge of Rangers for 75 games and feels time has flown by because he is having fun.







"Can't believe that it is 75 games as manager of Rangers, I suppose time flies when you are having fun!" Gerrard told a press conference.



The 39-year-old also lauded the atmosphere at Ibrox, which he feels is addictive and wants to experience more of it.





"Around the world, there are a handful of stadiums that can create that sort of atmosphere on a European night.



"They are addictive and we want more of it", Gerrard said.



"The emotion in the ground and the performance was fitting on a difficult night."



Rangers now face an away trip to St. Johnstone as they return to Scottish Premiership duty this weekend.

