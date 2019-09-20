XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

20/09/2019 - 11:36 BST

Tottenham Linked Paulo Dybala Receives Maurizio Sarri Assurances

 




Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri has assured Tottenham Hotspur linked Paulo Dybala that he will get more opportunities during the course of the season.

The Italian champions wanted to sell Dybala in the summer and Tottenham worked overtime on Premier League deadline day to try to get a deal over the line.  


 



The 25-year-old has been a fringe player this season and has played a grand total of 24 minutes of football across two appearances from the bench.

He has remained an unused substitute in two of the three Serie A games and he could consider leaving the club during the January transfer window.
 


But according to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, Sarri has tried to impress upon the player that he must wait for his opportunities and remain patient.



The Juventus coach is claimed to have told Dybala that he will get enough chances over the course of the season.

Tottenham are interested in rekindling their interest in him during the winter window and the Argentine could consider options to change clubs.
 


It remains to be seen whether Juventus give him enough opportunities until January to keep him rooted in Turin.   
 