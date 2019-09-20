We Always Know – Liverpool Legend Criticises Chelsea and Man Utd Penalty Takers Approach

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar has criticised Manchester United and Chelsea for not deciding who their penalty takers are before going into games, something he feels is certainly not the case with the Reds.



In Manchester United's second league match of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Paul Pogba missed the chance to give the Red Devils a 2-1 lead in the 68th minute of the game after Rui Patricio saved his penalty.













The Frenchman taking the penalty ahead of Marcus Rashford, who had rattled the net from the spot against Chelsea the week before, and missing it became a talking point in the days that followed.



However, Rashford stepped up to take the penalty in their following game against Crystal Palace and failed to score, hitting the woodwork.





Similarly, Ross Barkley took a penalty for Chelsea, with Willian and Jorginho on the pitch, against Valencia this week and missed the target.







Ex-Liverpool man Grobbelaar has criticised the two Premier League giants for not choosing their penalty taker before going out to play and explained that there should be no questions about it on the pitch.



"It started off with Manchester United, not knowing who the penalty taker is", Grobbelaar said on LFC TV Later.





"Someone is coming out and saying 'if they fancy it, then I'll take it'. Hold on a minute.



"You should know who is taking your penalty before you go into the game.



"You know, it's not like 'oh, we've got five penalty takers, which one do [take the penalty]'. You decide when you are on there. No!"



The Liverpool legend insists that in contrast, the Reds are always fully clear about who is taking their penalties when they step onto the pitch.



"The person who's there as the penalty taker, he takes it. For that, you'll see [Mohamed] Salah stepping up to the mark.



"But he might not be because Bobby Firmino might take but it is before the game. There'll be no questions when we get on the pitch.



"The person that wants the penalty will say it in the dressing room before they go out."



While Rashford scored from the spot for Manchester United against Leicester City last week, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard confirmed after the Valencia match that Barkley is the Blues' penalty taker, having taken them during pre-season.

