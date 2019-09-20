We Know Chelsea’s Defence Isn’t Strong – Former Liverpool Star Confident

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool defender Dominic Matteo feels the Reds have a golden chance to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge as he thinks it is clear to see that the Blues are shaky at the back.



The European champions will be looking to take this season's Premier League winning streak to six when they take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge this weekend.













The Blues, under Frank Lampard, currently sit sixth in the league with two wins and have conceded 11 goals from five games so far, the second-worst record in the league.



Matteo, who plied his trade for Liverpool between 1992 and 2000, believes the club can earn victory at Stamford Bridge this weekend if they take advantage of Chelsea's defence, which have let conceded 2.2 goals per game on average.





The 45-year-old feels Antonio Rudger, who he believes is the Blues' best defender, potentially being out with injury makes their backline considerably weaker.







"Most definitely [it is a great chance for Liverpool to go to Stamford Bridge and take three points]", Matteo said on LFC TV Later.



"I think we know they're not so strong in the back.





"I mean Rudiger is their best defender, isn't he? He's been out.



"He's the best defender [they have]. So without him – he's the real leader at the back, he's the voice, he's a German international, he's got the experience.



"I think if we start the game brightly and get at them like we try to do – dominate teams early, we can go down there and really get a good result."



Former Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar believes if N'Golo Kante miss out it will be a boost for the Reds.



"I think for Kante, for them, he's probably the engine in that Chelsea midfield because he breaks up play and he's pretty good at [ball] distribution", Grobbelaar said.



"If he's out, and Rudiger, you know, then we have to go down there and fancy ourselves."



Kante has been rated as being in contention to feature against Liverpool, while the Reds remain without influential goalkeeper Alisson.

