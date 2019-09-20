We Were Talking About It, Atmosphere Will Be Hot – Southampton Loanee Relishing Istanbul Derby

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton loanee Mario Lemina has promised Galatasaray he will be ready for their looming derby clash with fierce rivals Fenerbahce, and revealed the game has already been a topic of discussion in the dressing room.



The midfielder found himself out of favour under Ralph Hasenhuttl this summer and completed a season-long loan move to Turkish giants Galatasaray.













Lemina is still getting up to speed in Istanbul and has made one appearance in the Super Lig and one in the Champions League for Galatasaray.



He will hope to be involved this weekend at Yeni Malatyaspor, but Lemina's focus is increasingly shifting towards the Istanbul derby with Fenerbahce the following weekend.



The Southampton star is well aware of the intensity of the derby clash and has vowed to be ready for it.







Lemina told Turkish daily Sabah: "I am getting better every day. As I play, I will be better.



"After one to two matches and in ten days, I will be ready.



"Galatasaray-Fenerbahce is a rivalry I knew before I came here.



"I am excited waiting for the derby. After the game against Club Brugge, in the dressing room, we began to talk amongst ourselves [about it].



"The atmosphere will be hot."



Galatasaray played out a 0-0 draw in Belgium at Club Brugge in their Champions League group stage opener earlier this week, with Lemina clocking just over an hour.



The Turkish side have been slotted into a tough group, also containing Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

