XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/09/2019 - 09:44 BST

We Were Talking About It, Atmosphere Will Be Hot – Southampton Loanee Relishing Istanbul Derby

 




Southampton loanee Mario Lemina has promised Galatasaray he will be ready for their looming derby clash with fierce rivals Fenerbahce, and revealed the game has already been a topic of discussion in the dressing room. 

The midfielder found himself out of favour under Ralph Hasenhuttl this summer and completed a season-long loan move to Turkish giants Galatasaray.


 



Lemina is still getting up to speed in Istanbul and has made one appearance in the Super Lig and one in the Champions League for Galatasaray.

He will hope to be involved this weekend at Yeni Malatyaspor, but Lemina's focus is increasingly shifting towards the Istanbul derby with Fenerbahce the following weekend.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Galatasaray (@galatasaray) on


The Southampton star is well aware of the intensity of the derby clash and has vowed to be ready for it.


 


Lemina told Turkish daily Sabah: "I am getting better every day. As I play, I will be better.

"After one to two matches and in ten days, I will be ready.

 


"Galatasaray-Fenerbahce is a rivalry I knew before I came here.

"I am excited waiting for the derby. After the game against Club Brugge, in the dressing room, we began to talk amongst ourselves [about it].

"The atmosphere will be hot."

Galatasaray played out a 0-0 draw in Belgium at Club Brugge in their Champions League group stage opener earlier this week, with Lemina clocking just over an hour.

The Turkish side have been slotted into a tough group, also containing Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.
 