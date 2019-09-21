Chris Wilder, You’re Winning Me Over – Former Top Flight Star Reacts To Win At Everton

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Tottenham Hotspur attacker Garth Crooks has praised Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder after the Blades beat Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park.



A Yerry Mina own goal in the 40th minute, with an Oliver Norwood corner deflecting into the back of the net off the Colombian, handed Sheffield United the lead.













Everton dominated for large parts of the game but found themselves 2-0 down when Lys Mousset raced through towards Jordan Pickford with eleven minutes left, the Blades star slotting home.



Sheffield United are now sitting in eighth in the league table with eight points from their six league games so far and Crooks is impressed with Wilder.



The former Tottenham man now fully expects Sheffield United to stay up.







Crooks said on the BBC's Final Score programme: "Chris Wilder is winning me over.



"His teams are not very sophisticated but blimey they are professional and they stick to it. They are surprising me.



"If they continue to play like that, they will stay up – not in the top half – but they will stay up", he added.



Wilder can now hand a rest to key players in midweek as an EFL Cup tie against Sunderland is next up, before a weekend visit from league leaders Liverpool.



Everton meanwhile have lost their last two games and pressure is mounting on Marco Silva.

