Christian Eriksen On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Leicester Confirmed

Fixture: Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League clash against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium this afternoon.



Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen will start as the centre-back pairing in Davinson Sanchez's absence. Serge Aurier and Danny Rose will play as the full-backs in a back four. Paulo Gazzaniga will be on goalkeeping duties.













Tanguy Ndombele will start at the base of the midfield alongside Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko, with Dele Alli absent from the squad.



Erik Lamela and Heung Min-Son will provide the creativity from behind the lone man up front, who is Harry Kane.





Christian Eriksen and Lucas Moura are the attacking options Pochettino has on the bench. Victor Wanyama has also made the list of substitutes.







Spurs have made a slow start to the season and are coming into the game on the back of a disappointing 2-2 draw away to Olympiacos in the Champions League.





Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Leicester



Gazzaniga, Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Ndombele, Lamela, Son, Kane



Substitutes: Whiteman, Davies, Dier, Wanyama, Skipp, Eriksen, Lucas

