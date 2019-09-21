Disgraceful, Load of Lies – Paul Lambert Blasts Back After Comments of Former Leeds Boss Steve Evans

Follow @insidefutbol





Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has accused former Leeds United boss Steve Evans of "disgraceful" comments which are not true, following the Tractor Boys' 1-0 win at Evans' Gillingham outfit.



A 32nd minute goal from Kane Vincent-Young for Ipswich, his first strike for the club, was enough to see off Gillingham in the League One encounter.













Ipswich had chances to win by a greater margin, with Alan Judge hitting the post with a low shot and Gillingham goalkeeper Jack Bonham needing to be at his best to save from Jon Nolan.



There was spice between the two benches as Evans, who was in charge of Leeds from 2015 until 2016, accused Lambert after the match of saying "something that would concern someone in the street, never mind a professional football manager trying to win a game."

🗣 “I have seen Steve Evans’ comments and they are disgraceful and a load of lies. The abuse that was coming from their bench was vile."



Town boss Paul Lambert has hit back at comments from the Gillingham boss after today's 1-0 win. #itfc — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) September 21, 2019



And Evans added: "I will leave it at that and leave the referee to do what he has to do."







Lambert though has hit back at Evans and has accused the Gillingham boss of lying through disgraceful comments.



He told Ipswich's official site: "I have seen Steve Evans’ comments and they are disgraceful and a load of lies.



"The abuse that was coming from their bench was vile.



"I have worked in the Premier League and I’m competitive and gone up against some great managers but I have always shown total respect throughout my career.



"I went to shake hands with Steve Evans at the end of the game and his assistant but they waved me away. That’s up to them but it shows a lack of respect and it’s not how I play the game."



Evans also claims that Lambert told Gillingham's Jack Tucker that he is rubbish, commenting that the Ipswich boss said: "you’re rubbish son in the direction of Jack Tucker when he kicks a ball out of the park."



Lambert has also refused that accusation and said: "As for saying I spoke to one of the players the way he has suggested, complete rubbish and lies. I would never talk to a player like that. I went around saying ‘well played’ to their players after the game.



"What’s been said by Steve Evans is a disgrace and what I and my assistant Stuart Taylor had to put up with on the touchline was a disgrace as well", the Ipswich boss added.



The result has moved Ipswich to the top of the League One standings, while Evans' Gillingham are just 16th, with ten points from their opening nine games.



Evans' former club Leeds sit top of the Championship table, despite a home draw against Derby County on Saturday.

