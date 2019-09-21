XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

21/09/2019 - 11:30 BST

Eddie Nketiah On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Derby County Confirmed

 




Fixture: Leeds United vs Derby County
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Leeds United have named their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Phillip Cocu's Derby County side to Elland Road for a Championship meeting this afternoon. 

The Whites returned to winning ways last weekend by beating Barnsley at Oakwell and head into today's meeting sitting top of the Championship table on goal difference.
 

 



Leeds continue to be without midfielder Adam Forshaw, who suffered a hip complaint before the Barnsley game and missed out last weekend. The game comes too soon for Luke Ayling.


Boss Marcelo Bielsa has the experienced Kiko Casilla in goal, while Stuart Dallas and Ezgjan Alioski take up the full-back slots.
 


Ben White, on loan from Brighton, and Liam Cooper form the central defensive pairing, while Kalvin Phillips and Jamie Shackleton slot into midfield. Mateusz Klich, Jack Harrison and Pablo Hernandez will look to support striker Patrick Bamford.



Bielsa has options to call for off the bench if needed, including Eddie Nketiah and Helder Costa.

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Jack Clarke is again not in the matchday squad, while Alioski is making his 100th appearance for the club.
 


Leeds United Team vs Derby County

Casilla, Dallas, Cooper, White, Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Shackleton, Hernandez, Harrison, Bamford

Substitutes: Meslier, Berardi, Douglas, Roberts, Gotts, Costa, Nketiah
 