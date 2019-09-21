Feels Good To Be Compared To Nicolas Pepe, Great Player – Lille New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Lille new boy Victor Osimhen has conceded it is an honour to be compared to Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe, but believes he is a very different player.



Arsenal swooped in to beat a host of clubs to Pepe's signature in the summer Premier League transfer window, meaning Lille had to sign a replacement.













They zeroed in on Nigeria international Osimhen and snapped him up from Belgian side Charleroi.



Excitement is already building about the 20-year-old, who has found the back of the net five times in five appearances in France's Ligue 1 for Lille.



Osimhen is already being widely compared with Pepe, the player he was bought to replace, and is well aware of what the Arsenal man did for Lille.







The Nigerian insists he is a very different player to Pepe, but he is happy to hear the comparisons.



"Big respect to Nicolas Pepe for what he did for the club", Osimhen said at a press conference.



"Like a lot of people say, I'm replacing Nicolas Pepe, he scored some beautiful and wonderful goals, but I think I am near to bringing in my own qualities to the team.



"Nicolas Pepe and Victor Osimhen are quite different players, so it's OK if ever some people try to compare me and him.



"I feel good to be compared to such a great player", he added.



Lille have the Nigeria international under contract until the summer of 2024 and will be hugely encouraged by the start he has made to his career in France.

