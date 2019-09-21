XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

21/09/2019 - 21:36 BST

Frank Lampard Continues Leeds Rivalry, Pours Salt In Wounds After Derby Draw

 




Frank Lampard has rubbed salt in Leeds United's wounds after the Whites conceded in injury time to draw 1-1 against Derby County on Saturday afternoon. 

Leeds dominated the Championship encounter at Elland Road, but could only score once, through a Max Lowe own goal in the first half.


 



The hosts had chances to extend their advantage and Mateusz Klich missed a second half penalty – and Leeds were made to pay as Derby struck in injury time through Chris Martin to deliver a sucker punch.

The draw continues Leeds' poor recent record at Elland Road and Chelsea boss Lampard, who was in charge of Derby last term, has delighted in the Rams' draw.

 


Derby posted a photograph on social media with the caption: "You love to see it".


 


And Chelsea boss Lampard 'liked' the post, along with his assistant Jody Morris.

Lampard's Derby developed a big rivalry with Leeds last term and the current Blues boss had the last laugh after his Rams outfit knocked the Whites out of the Championship playoffs.

 


Derby are now managed by former PSV Eindhoven and Fenerbahce coach Phillip Cocu.

Lampard's Chelsea are in action on Sunday afternoon against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.
 