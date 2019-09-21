I Don’t Know This About St Johnstone – Rangers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Derek Johnstone has admitted he does not know which St Johnstone team will turn up on Sunday.



The Gers edged out Feyenoord 1-0 on Thursday night at Ibrox to start their Europa League group stage push with three points on the board.













Now Steven Gerrard's men are switching their attention to domestic duty with a trip to take on St Johnstone in the Scottish Premier League awaiting on Sunday.



Johnstone admits that Tommy Wright's men looked superb at Ibrox last season, but he has noted their inconsistent displays this term and is unsure what sort of side Rangers will be coming up against.



"You're looking at St Johnstone and you wonder what St Johnstone team is going to turn up", Johnstone said on the Rangers podcast.







"At times they look really good. They drew with us last year at Ibrox and looked a very good side.



"They got battered at the start of the season by Celtic, then they went to Aberdeen last week and got a draw. You don't know what team is going to turn up."



He has no doubt though that St Johnstone will be well motivated for the game.



"But be sure, when Rangers come calling in Perth they will be up for it, and that's why we have to be on our game as well.



"If we are not on our game we'll make it difficult for ourselves", the Gers legend added.



St Johnstone have taken just three points from their opening five Scottish Premiership matches, but have played out draws at both Hibernian and Aberdeen.

