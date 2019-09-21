I Was Really, Really Impressed – Former Rangers Star On Summer Signing’s Feyenoord Display

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Andy Little has admitted to being hugely impressed with Filip Helander's performance for Rangers against Feyenoord in the Europa League on Thursday night.



Gers boss Steven Gerrard opted to hand Helander his first start at Ibrox for the visit of the Dutch giants in his side's Europa League group stage opener.













Helander slotted into the heart of defence alongside Connor Goldson, as Gerrard gave Nikola Katic a rest, and did not disappoint with his display in a 1-0 win.



Little thinks that Helander was a key man on the night and lauded his performance against Feyenoord.



Gerrard also picking James Tavernier, Katic and Goldson on a regular basis added to Little's view of Helander's quality, in the ability of the Swede to step in.







"I was really, really impressed", Little said about Helander on Rangers TV post match.



"He came obviously with a price tag on his head as well and to step into a back four which has been fairly solid, certainly if you think of Tavernier, Goldson and Katic, that three hasn't really changed, to step in and he was my man of the match.



"He deserved it and did not look out of place.



"A battling performance and some really key interventions, picked up good positions, and it seemed like he and Connor Goldson have a pretty good relationship already", he added.



Rangers forked out in the region of £3m to take Helander from Italian side Bologna to Scotland.

