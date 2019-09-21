It Changed Game – Mauricio Pochettino Bemoans VAR Call Against Leicester

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has conceded that VAR’s decision to overturn Tottenham Hotspur’s second goal changed the game against Leicester City, but is unwilling to blame his side's defeat on the technology.



Harry Kane scored in the first half to give the lead to Tottenham, but the second half had more drama than the north London side had bargained for at the King Power Stadium.













Serge Aurier’s strike was overruled by VAR due to a marginal offside call during the build-up and it turned out to be the turning point of the game.



Leicester full-back Ricardo Pereira equalised in the 69th minute and James Maddison’s super long-range strike won the home side all three points in the 85th minute.





Pochettino refused to blame VAR for Tottenham’s defeat at Leicester, but admits that the decision changed the nature of the game in the Foxes’ favour.







He believes at 2-0, things would have turned out differently for his side, but Leicester derived confidence from having a foothold in the game following the VAR call.



The Tottenham boss said in his post-match press conference: “I am not blaming VAR, please take me in the way [I mean].





“At 2-0 the game is going to be different when VAR disallowed the goal 2-0 is not the same as 1-0 with 80 minutes.



“That is normal that it changes the emotions.



"For us, it was a massive disappointment and for them, it was a massive belief for all the people and fans to keep pushing and they found the way to score a goal.



“In the end, we all thought it was going to be a draw and the goal appeared from long distance and it killed our feeling.”



Tottenham have not won a league game away from home since January; a run of form that has lasted for nine games on the road.

