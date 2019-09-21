It’s Got To Be Sorted Out – Former Leeds United Star Concerned About Elland Road Form

Follow @insidefutbol





Ben Parker has warned Leeds United that they must get their home form right, after the Whites dropped points again at Elland Road.



Leeds scored early against Derby County, but were undone by a late leveller from the visitors, being made to pay for not making their dominance count.













The Whites have won just one of their last eight matches at Elland Road and there are real question marks over their home form as they bid to put together a promotion push.



Leeds have won all of their away games this season, across all competitions, but Parker insists the club's home form must also be spot on if they want to go up.



He said post-match on LUTV: "Now it's becoming a common theme at home, where we've dominated territory, dominated chances, and we're not coming away with three points.







"It's something we've got to address soon or later.



"Yes, it's great winning away from home, but we need to make this place a fortress if we want to achieve what we all want, and that's promotion", Parker added.



The former Leeds defender believes that there may be a mental issue at play at Elland Road, something which is causing nerves for the players.



"The performance levels are there, we know that.



"It might be just a little mental block at Elland Road. Sometimes you get that. You see the end line, you get a little bit nervy, you don't play like you usually can."



Leeds will head to the capital next weekend to take on Lee Bowyer's Charlton Athletic side, while their next home assignment is against Slaven Bilic's West Brom on 1st October.

