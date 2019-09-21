Juventus Join Hunt For Manchester City and Manchester United Linked Erling Haaland

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have joined the queue of clubs who are interested in signing Manchester City and Manchester United linked 19-year-old Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland.



The Norwegian teenage hitman caught the eye of many when he scored nine goals in one game against Honduras during the Under-20 World Cup earlier this year.













He grabbed headlines this week when he netted a hat-trick in Salzburg’s 6-2 win over Genk in the Champions League.



The teenage striker has been on Barcelona’s radar, while Manchester City have also been linked; his former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to be interested in taking him to Manchester United as well.





And according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve.com, Juventus have also joined the growing queue of clubs who are keeping tabs on the young striker’s development.







The Italian champions have been keeping an eye on the striker with a view to potentially signing him in the future.



But Manchester United are claimed to be the favourites to sign him because of Haaland’s prior relationship with Solskjaer at Molde.





Whether Solskjaer can make his relationship with Haaland count in the chase remains to be seen.



The teenage striker has been in terrific form this season and has already netted a staggering 17 goals in nine appearances.

