XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/09/2019 - 11:43 BST

Juventus Join Hunt For Manchester City and Manchester United Linked Erling Haaland

 




Juventus have joined the queue of clubs who are interested in signing Manchester City and Manchester United linked 19-year-old Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland.

The Norwegian teenage hitman caught the eye of many when he scored nine goals in one game against Honduras during the Under-20 World Cup earlier this year.  


 



He grabbed headlines this week when he netted a hat-trick in Salzburg’s 6-2 win over Genk in the Champions League.

The teenage striker has been on Barcelona’s radar, while Manchester City have also been linked; his former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to be interested in taking him to Manchester United as well.
 


And according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve.com, Juventus have also joined the growing queue of clubs who are keeping tabs on the young striker’s development.



The Italian champions have been keeping an eye on the striker with a view to potentially signing him in the future.

But Manchester United are claimed to be the favourites to sign him because of Haaland’s prior relationship with Solskjaer at Molde.
 


Whether Solskjaer can make his relationship with Haaland count in the chase remains to be seen.

The teenage striker has been in terrific form this season and has already netted a staggering 17 goals in nine appearances.   
 