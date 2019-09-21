Lee Bowyer Will Have Charlton Bang Up For Us – Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Ben Parker is sure that Lee Bowyer will have his Charlton Athletic side up for the visit of Leeds United next weekend, as the Addicks look to continue their fine start to the season.



Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds were held to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road against Derby County, but have kept top spot in the Championship and sit ahead of Swansea City on goal difference.













Leeds have won all of their matches away from Elland Road this season and will be keen to return to winning ways at Charlton next weekend.



Parker has sent out a warning though as he is sure that Charlton boss Bowyer, as a former Leeds player, will have his men up for the battle.



"The players will go to Charlton, who have done so well since the start of the season, an ex-Leeds player there, Lee Bowyer, who will be bang up for it against his old club", Parker said after the Derby game on LUTV.







"But going away from home we've been 100 per cent, we've been fantastic."



Derby levelled against Leeds in injury time at Elland Road on Saturday and Parker added that the way the result unfolded means the draw will feel like a defeat for the Whites.



He is sure they will do their homework on what went wrong over the course of the week though.



"We will be disappointed [now] because it probably does feel like a defeat, but we'll look at video clips throughout the week and we were by far the better team; you've just got to be clinical in both boxes."



Charlton went down to a surprise 2-0 defeat away at Wigan Athletic on Saturday and lost their last home game, being edged out by Birmingham City 1-0.

