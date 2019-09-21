Let’s Win Again – Jack Ross Turns Sunderland’s Attention To Taking Sheffield United Scalp

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland manager Jack Ross is eyeing another EFL Cup upset against a Premier League side in the shape of Sheffield United on Wednesday night, as his team look to return to winning ways.



The Black Cats almost slipped to defeat away at Bolton Wanderers in League One action on Saturday afternoon, but salvaged a 1-1 draw with an Aiden McGeady penalty.













Sunderland started as heavy favourites to beat Bolton, but took just a point from the fixture and now sit fifth in the League One standings.



They move on to an EFL Cup tie away at Premier League outfit Sheffield United and Ross wants the Black Cats to repeat the heroics of the previous round when they knocked out Burnley at Turf Moor.



He makes no bones about the fact that next weekend's League One meeting with MK Dons at the Stadium of Light remains the priority however.







"The opportunity for a game on Wednesday to keep progressing in that cup competition is there for us, it is the way we will approach the game", he told Sunderland's in-house media.



"We want to go to another Premier League side and win like we did in the previous round.



"Then of course the more important fixture in the week ahead is the weekend.



"It's very important we get back to winning games in that period, as well as not losing, it's important we finish this period of five games in 14 days with a win.



"We have the opportunity to do that at home and preparations this week will be geared up to that and the game on Wednesday as well."



Sunderland have now drawn both their last two League One fixtures 1-1, against Rotherham United and Bolton, respectively.

