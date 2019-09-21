Man City And Liverpool Just Different Level To Everyone Else – Watford Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has admitted his view that Liverpool and Manchester City are on a different level to the rest of the Premier League, after the Hornets were thrashed 8-0 at the Etihad Stadium.



The Hornets came close to beating Arsenal last weekend at Vicarage Road as they played out 2-2 draw in which they pinned the visitors back and subjected them to a barrage of shots.













Manchester City suffered a shock 3-2 loss at Norwich City last weekend and wasted no time in bouncing back today, as they took Watford apart.



David Silva put the Citizens ahead in the very first minute, while further goals from Sergio Aguero (penalty), Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Nicolas Otamendi meant Watford were 5-0 down after 18 minutes.



Bernardo scored again three minutes into the second half, before adding another on the hour mark to make it 7-0. Kevin De Bruyne then capped off the masterclass with a goal five minutes from time.







The win has put Manchester City two points behind league leaders Liverpool and Foster admits the Citizens and the Reds are just a level above anything else in the division.



He told Sky Sports post match: "It is probably a bit of shock, embarrassment. I think we let ourselves down today and the fans a fair bit.



"The fans were giving it everything, all they've got, unfortunately we on the pitch didn't give it all we have got.



"As a 'keeper coming to City and Liverpool, if you let five in in 20 minutes you fear the worst, you think cricket scores.



"They are without doubt the best team I have ever payed against. We were poor, didn't lay a glove on them, but at times it was breathtaking watching them.



"You come away to City and I'm not joking, you come here and think if you keep it to two or three – they are so good. Them and Liverpool are a different level.



"We didn't do our job today. We have to take some positives but that's football. You have to clean yourselves up, move on to the next one", the shot-stopper added.



Watford are next in EFL Cup action against Swansea City at Vicarage Road, while they do not have to worry about playing the second of the big two, in the shape of Liverpool, until a mid-December trip to Anfield.

