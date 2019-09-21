No, Champions League Loss Won’t Affect League Form, Liverpool Star Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool midfielder Fabinho does not believe his side’s defeat at Napoli is going to halt their momentum in the Premier League.



The Merseyside giants have won their opening five league games and they are currently on a club-record run of 14 straight victories in the Premier League.













However, Liverpool suffered a 2-0 loss at Napoli in the Champions League earlier this week and are going into the Chelsea game on Sunday on the back of a loss.



Fabinho admits that the momentum Liverpool have built up since last season has been really important in keeping the run of wins going on the domestic league front.





He does not believe Liverpool played badly at Napoli and feels if they keep their performance levels up, the Reds will continue to do well in the Premier League going forward.







Fabinho told the club’s official website: “I think the momentum of the team has been very important up until now. Each victory increases our confidence and spurs us on to play even better.



“I don’t think the defeat at Napoli will make us lose our momentum, we will continue trying to play well and be focused on our objectives.





“We lost the game on Tuesday, but I don’t think we played badly.



“We did what we’d been doing in the Premier League, so we need to keep up this momentum.



“We’ve had a great start in the league and need to keep winning. We’re playing in the same style and doing what we’re used to.”



Liverpool are the only team left in the Premier League this season who have a hundred per cent record.



They have already built up a five-point lead at the top of the league table.

