XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/09/2019 - 11:15 BST

No, Champions League Loss Won’t Affect League Form, Liverpool Star Insists

 




Liverpool midfielder Fabinho does not believe his side’s defeat at Napoli is going to halt their momentum in the Premier League.

The Merseyside giants have won their opening five league games and they are currently on a club-record run of 14 straight victories in the Premier League.  


 



However, Liverpool suffered a 2-0 loss at Napoli in the Champions League earlier this week and are going into the Chelsea game on Sunday on the back of a loss.

Fabinho admits that the momentum Liverpool have built up since last season has been really important in keeping the run of wins going on the domestic league front.
 


He does not believe Liverpool played badly at Napoli and feels if they keep their performance levels up, the Reds will continue to do well in the Premier League going forward.



Fabinho told the club’s official website: “I think the momentum of the team has been very important up until now. Each victory increases our confidence and spurs us on to play even better.

“I don’t think the defeat at Napoli will make us lose our momentum, we will continue trying to play well and be focused on our objectives.
 


“We lost the game on Tuesday, but I don’t think we played badly.

“We did what we’d been doing in the Premier League, so we need to keep up this momentum.

“We’ve had a great start in the league and need to keep winning. We’re playing in the same style and doing what we’re used to.”

Liverpool are the only team left in the Premier League this season who have a hundred per cent record.

They have already built up a five-point lead at the top of the league table.   
 