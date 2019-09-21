XRegister
06 October 2018

21/09/2019 - 14:01 BST

Raheem Sterling On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Watford Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs Watford
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Manchester City have revealed their team and substitutes welcome Watford to the Etihad Stadium for a Premier League fixture this afternoon. 

Pep Guardiola's side suffered a shock defeat away at Norwich City in their last league match, but returned to winning ways in midweek when they saw off Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.
 

 



Guardiola continues to wrestle with a defensive injury crisis as centre-backs John Stones and Aymeric Laporte are out of action.


Fernandinho slots into defence to cover the absence, pairing up with Nicolas Otamendi in the centre, in front of Ederson in goal.
 


Further up the pitch, the Manchester City boss selects picks Rodrigo and David Silva, while Riyad Mahrez, Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva will support Sergio Aguero.



If Guardiola wants to influence the game from the bench he has options available to select, including Raheem Sterling and Joao Cancelo.
 


Manchester City Team vs Watford

Ederson, Walker, Fernandinho, Otamendi, Mendy, Rodrigo, Silva (c), Mahrez, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Aguero

Substitutes: Bravo, Sterling, Gundogan, Jesus, Angelino, Cancelo, E Garcia
 