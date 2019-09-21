Representatives of West Ham Linked Mario Mandzukic Left Unconvinced After Al-Rayyan Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United and Manchester United linked striker Mario Mandzukic is not convinced about the facilities at Qatari side Al-Rayyan.



Mandzukic has been left out of Juventus’ Champions League squad and has been told that he can leave the club in the coming months.













A move in the summer did not materialise, but with the transfer window still open in Qatar until the end of September, the striker has an opportunity to move to the Middle East.



Al-Rayyan are leading the race to sign the experienced striker, but for the moment there are major doubts whether a deal will take place this month.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the striker's agent travelled to Qatar for talks with his client’s suitors and to take a look at the club’s facilities.







And the Mandzukic camp have not been impressed with what they have seen behind the scenes at Al-Rayyan.



The Qatari outfit have been training at a temporary base as the club are carrying out renovation and the upgrade of their facilities.





Mandzukic is not pleased with the facilities currently on offer and is seriously considering passing up the opportunity to join the club.



Al-Rayyan are also unwilling to meet Juventus’ €10m asking price for the 33-year-old striker.



If he does not make the move, he is tipped to be on the move in January, when Mancheseter United or West Ham could launch a swoop.

