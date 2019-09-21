That Wasn’t Us At Our Best – Chris Wilder Hails Win At Everton

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has conceded that his side did ride their luck at times during their 2-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park.



A Yerry Mina own goal and a Lys Mousset second-half strike won Sheffield United the three points away at Everton, piling more pressure on Toffees boss Marco Silva.













Everton dominated the game, but the Sheffield United defence stood their ground and managed to keep the Toffees attackers at bay following another good defensive performance.



Wilder admits that his side were not at their best, but praised his defence for standing their ground despite the Everton onslaught in the first half.





He also conceded that Sheffield United had their fair share of luck to win the game, but is happy that his side are managing to pick up points away from home in the Premier League.







Wilder told Sky Sports: “We’re delighted. It was just a ridiculous game. That’s possibly the worst we’ve played all season.



“We didn’t play anything like our best today but managed to win the game.





“Everton put a lot of balls in our box, which opened us up a bit in the first half.



"Out of possession, we were really good, the goalkeeper and our three defenders did really well. I think they had a million corners today.



“We rode our luck a little bit – we certainly didn’t have any last week.



"Everybody says that to stay in the Premier League, your home form has to be spot on. We’ve reversed that thought process.



“We won’t be jumping from the ceiling tonight – I might be, but my players won’t be.”



Sheffield United will next welcome Sunderland at home on Wednesday night for an EFL Cup third-round clash.



Their next Premier League assigning is a home game against league leaders Liverpool.

