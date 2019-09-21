XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

21/09/2019 - 13:45 BST

This Is A Problem – Rangers Legend Sees Issue With Gers

 




Rangers legend Derek Johnstone is concerned about the Gers only taking a low percentage of chances they create, after he saw them only register one goal earlier this week. 

Steven Gerrard's men edged out Feyenoord 1-0 in the Europa League at Ibrox on Thursday night to start their group stage push with three points.


 



However, with Rangers only able to score one of their opportunities, they needed goalkeeper Allan McGregor alive between the sticks to stop Feyenoord levelling in the second half.

Johnstone is concerned that Rangers are not taking more of the chances they are creating.

 


"The only problem again is that we're not taking enough chances", Johnstone said on the Rangers podcast.


 


"We must have created three or four really, really good chances.

"The manager would have been delighted to get a goal ahead, but it should have been more", the Gers legend added.

 


Alfredo Morelos clocked up all 90 minutes against Feyenoord, with Jermain Defoe an unused substitute throughout the evening.

Gerrard's side return to Scottish Premiership action on Sunday by locking horns with St Johnstone in Perth and it remains to be seen how much the Rangers boss will shake his side up.
 