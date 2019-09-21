Tottenham Hotspur Set For Scouting Mission To Check Up On 20-Year-Old

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur scouts are set to watch Fiorentina winger Riccardo Sottil in action when La Viola take on Atalanta on Sunday.



The north London club are intending to spend more money in upcoming windows after splashing out during the summer.













Tottenham continue to be keen to snap up young and talented young players who could become potential stars in the future.



Spurs have cast their net far and wide for players and have been particularly looking in Italy for young players.





And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, they are set to watch another young Serie A player during this weekend’s games.







A Tottenham scout will be at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on Sunday when Fiorentina will visit Atalanta for a Serie A clash.



The north London club have their eyes on 20-year-old winger Sottil and they will run the rule over his performance on Sunday.





Sottil has been at Fiorentina since 2016 and has only made five senior appearances for the club.



He spent the second half of last season on loan at Pescara and has a contract until 2021 with Fiorentina.

