We Can Still Run Away With Championship – Former Leeds United Star

Leeds United could still run away with the Championship this season, Ben Parker feels, as long as they iron out their consistency issues.



While Marcelo Bielsa's men have a perfect record playing away from Elland Road this season, they are struggling to make their dominance count at home.













Saturday afternoon saw the Whites again fluff their lines as they allowed Derby County to score in injury time and were forced to make do with a 1-1 draw.



Leeds still sit top of the Championship table though and former White Parker insists that no panic buttons should be pressed as Bielsa's men remain the best in the division.



"Let's not press any panic buttons because we are not a bad team by any stretch of the imagination", Parker said on LUTV post match.







"In my opinion we are still the best team in the league."



The former Leeds defender is confident that, if the Whites iron out their consistency issues on home turf, then they still have the potential to run away with the division.



"It's just about getting that consistency right, especially at Elland Road.



"If we get that then, who knows, we could run away with the league", he added.



Leeds will have an opportunity to return to winning ways next weekend when they go up against Lee Bowyer's Charlton Athletic outfit.



The two teams last met in 2016, with Charlton running out 2-1 winners at Elland Road.

