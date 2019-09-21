We Controlled It But Have To Improve – Everton Star Reacts To Sheffield United Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton defender Michael Keane has conceded that the Toffees need to improve at both ends of the pitch following their 2-0 home defeat against Sheffield United at Goodison Park, but insists they did control the Premier League game.



Yerry Mina scored an own goal in the first half to give the Blades the lead and Lys Mousset netted in the 79th minute to confirm all three points for the Yorkshire outfit on Merseyside.













Everton have now suffered back-to-back defeats in the Premier League and Keane admits that it was a disappointing result, especially as the Toffees had been playing well at home before today.



The defender believes Everton controlled the game, but struggled to break down Sheffield United’s defence while the Blades made the most of the opportunities at the other end.





He admits that Everton will need to improve at both ends of the pitch in order to get the desired results going forward, but insists they controlled the match.







Keane was quoted as saying by the BBC: “We’re very disappointed.



“We obviously wanted to keep that good run going at home, but we didn’t manage to do that today. We have to turn it around as quickly as possible.





“I thought we controlled the whole game.



"They defended well – fair play to them.



"We found it hard to break them down and create chances. We need to keep working hard to rectify it.



“We need to keep clean sheets and be ruthless at the other end. We need to do work at both ends.”



Everton will be in EFL Cup action on Tuesday night when they will travel to Yorkshire to take on Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

