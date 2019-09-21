XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/09/2019 - 12:33 BST

Zinedine Zidane Comments On Whether He Said No To Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek

 




Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has indicated he did not say no to the club signing Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek this summer. 

Zidane was expected to bolster his midfield by signing at least one of the two, or Manchester United's Paul Pogba, over the course of the summer transfer window.


 



However, when the transfer window slammed shut on 2nd September, Eriksen was still at Tottenham, Van de Beek at Ajax and Pogba at Manchester United.

Zidane has come under early season pressure and has been asked about the midfield targets, as questions begin to be asked about whether Los Blancos strengthened enough in the summer.

 


He insists though that he was not going to say yes or no to any of the pair, or Pogba, and the matter was one for the club.


 


Asked about Eriksen and Van de Beek at a press conference and whether he said no to signing them, Zidane replied: "I'm not going to say yes or no to that, it was up to the club.

"We have the squad we have.

 


"You could ask the same about Pogba and other players.

"I'm not getting into it", the Real Madrid coach added.

Real Madrid lost 3-0 against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League earlier this week, but sit third in La Liga after four games, just two points behind early leaders Sevilla, who they meet away on Sunday.
 