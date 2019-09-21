Zinedine Zidane Comments On Whether He Said No To Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has indicated he did not say no to the club signing Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek this summer.



Zidane was expected to bolster his midfield by signing at least one of the two, or Manchester United's Paul Pogba, over the course of the summer transfer window.













However, when the transfer window slammed shut on 2nd September, Eriksen was still at Tottenham, Van de Beek at Ajax and Pogba at Manchester United.



Zidane has come under early season pressure and has been asked about the midfield targets, as questions begin to be asked about whether Los Blancos strengthened enough in the summer.



He insists though that he was not going to say yes or no to any of the pair, or Pogba, and the matter was one for the club.







Asked about Eriksen and Van de Beek at a press conference and whether he said no to signing them, Zidane replied: "I'm not going to say yes or no to that, it was up to the club.



"We have the squad we have.



"You could ask the same about Pogba and other players.



"I'm not getting into it", the Real Madrid coach added.



Real Madrid lost 3-0 against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League earlier this week, but sit third in La Liga after four games, just two points behind early leaders Sevilla, who they meet away on Sunday.

