Always Felt Manchester City Have Loss To Lower Team In Them – Former Liverpool Star

Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer has admitted he has long felt that Manchester City have a defeat against a smaller club within them.



Jurgen Klopp's men re-established a five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League standings on Sunday by beating Chelsea 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.













Manchester City took Watford apart on Saturday on their way to a resounding 8-0 win, but a draw against Tottenham Hotspur and a shock defeat away at Norwich City mean they have five points fewer than Liverpool after six games.



McAteer is not surprised that the Citizens lost at Carrow Road and believes the signs were there last term with Manchester City losing four games in the league while Liverpool lost just once.



He said on LFC TV after the win at Chelsea: "I've always felt Manchester City have got a defeat in them to a lower team.







"You saw it with Norwich and the four games they lost [last season] you wouldn't have expected them to lose those, but they did.



"Liverpool have just got to concentrate on what they are doing, but it's very hard because they will look at what Manchester City are doing", he added.



Manchester City's next five league games see them lock horns with Everton (away), Wolves (home), Crystal Palace (away), Aston Villa (home) and Southampton (home).



Liverpool's next five Premier League games meanwhile are against Sheffield United (away), Leicester City (home), Manchester United (away) and Tottenham Hotspur (home).

