Always Impressed vs Liverpool, Kept Ryan Kent Out of Squads – Rangers Coach Excited By Summer Signing

Rangers first team coach Michael Beale is hugely excited by what winger Brandon Barker can bring to the table at Ibrox and revealed while he was at Liverpool he kept a close eye on the talent during meetings with Manchester City.



Steven Gerrard swooped to land Barker from Manchester City in the summer transfer window, adding to his wide options.













Barker arrived at Ibrox as a player that Beale had deep knowledge of due to his spell as a coach in Liverpool's youth ranks.



Beale managed Ryan Kent's development and Barker was in direct competition with Kent for a place in England's youth squads.



The Rangers coach admits that Barker always caught the eye whenever Manchester City took on Liverpool, meaning he is hugely excited to work with the winger at Ibrox.







"Brandon is a player that I've known for many years", Beale told Rangers TV.



"Brandon is a player that I've always been really interested in.



"He used to keep Ryan Kent out of the England squad, and obviously I worked with Ryan at Liverpool and Brandon played for Man City and he was always fantastic against us.



"So Brandon is a player I am really excited to work with."



The Gers coach believes that following a pre-season which was not the best, Barker is now fully up to speed.



"He came in off doing a bit-part pre-season and now he's flying.



"I'm really looking forward to what Brandon can bring", the coach added.



Rangers moved to sign Kent from Liverpool before the transfer window slammed shut this summer despite already having added Barker to the ranks, meaning the pair are again in competition for playing time.

