Dani Ceballos Plays, Mesut Ozil On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Aston Villa Confirmed

Fixture: Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Arsenal have announced their team and substitutes to welcome Dean Smith's Aston Villa outfit to the Emirates Stadium for a Premier League fixture this afternoon.



The Gunners were in European action midweek and scored a comfortable 3-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt, putting last weekend's disappointing 2-2 draw at Watford behind them.













Unai Emery's side have taken only eight points from their five league games so far and the Spaniard will be desperate to see his men return to winning ways in the top flight.





Arsenal go into the game as favourites and have lost only one of their last 20 home Premier League games.





Emery picks Bernd Leno in goal, while in defence he opts for Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, David Luiz and Sead Kolasinac. Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi will look to control midfield, while Dani Ceballos and Nicolas Pepe support Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka.







If Emery needs to change things he has options on the bench, including Mesut Ozil and Lucas Torreira.





Arsenal Team vs Aston Villa



Leno, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Ceballos, Pepe, Aubameyang, Saka



Substitutes: Martinez, Chambers, Torreira, Willock, Nelson, Ozil, Martinelli



