06 October 2018

26 August 2018

22/09/2019 - 13:01 BST

Daniel James Starts – Manchester United Team vs West Ham Confirmed

 




Fixture: West Ham United vs Manchester United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 14:00 (UK time)

Manchester United have revealed their team and substitutes to go up against Manuel Pellegrini's West Ham United side at the London Stadium this afternoon. 

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were in Europa League action on Thursday evening as they edged out Kazakh outfit Astana 1-0 at Old Trafford.
 

 



The Red Devils have taken just eight points from six games in the league and are locked level on points with Tottenham Hotspur, Burnley, Sheffield United, Chelsea, Arsenal and West Ham.


Solskjaer must make do without Luke Shaw and Eric Bailly, while Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial also miss out.
 


Solskjaer has David de Gea in goal, while at the back he places his trust in a centre-back pairing between Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire. In midfield, Scott McTominay slots in, along with Andreas Pereira and Nemanja Matic. Juan Mata plays, as does Daniel James, with Marcus Rashford up top.



The Manchester United boss has options on the bench to change things, including Jesse Lingard and Fred.
 


Manchester United Team vs West Ham United

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Young, Maguire, Lindelof, Matic, McTominay, Mata, Pereira, James, Rashford

Substitutes: Romero, Rojo, Tuanzebe, Fred, Gomes, Lingard, Chong
 