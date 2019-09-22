Every Day Steven Gerrard Is Giving Me Pointers – Rangers Summer Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo has admitted he is learning every day under Steven Gerrard.



The Gers beat off competition from a number of clubs to land Aribo from Charlton Athletic in the summer transfer window, with Gerrard personally getting involved in the chase to swing the Nigeria international towards Ibrox.













Aribo has already impressed at Rangers despite only being early into his Gers career and admits Gerrard is constantly giving him advice on how to improve his game.



The midfielder believes he is now getting better on a daily basis.



"I learn something new every day, especially working under the gaffer", Aribo explained to Rangers TV.







"Every day he just gives me pointers.



"I'll keep improving as a player daily, for sure."



Aribo produced an outstanding performance on Sunday afternoon in Perth as Rangers ran out 4-0 winners over St Johnstone, being awarded the man of the match.



The 23-year-old made his international bow with Nigeria in September this year against Ukraine, a friendly game which finished 2-2 and in which he scored.

