Exceptional, What Can I Say – Jurgen Klopp Reacts As Liverpool Beat Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp has dubbed Liverpool's 2-1 win at Chelsea "exceptional" after his Reds side took all three points from their trip to the capital to remain five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.



Liverpool opened the scoring at Stamford Bridge in just the 14th minute when Trent Alexander-Arnold took advantage of a free-kick given in a dangerous position.













Sadio Mane had been fouled on the edge of the penalty area by Andreas Christensen, allowing Alexander-Arnold to be ready for a ball rolled back to him by Mohamed Salah and bend his shot beyond Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa and into the top right hand corner of the net.



Chelsea thought they had levelled after Cesar Azpiliceuta scored, but Mason Mount was judged to be offside in the build up by VAR.



It was 2-0 to Liverpool on the half hour mark when Roberto Firmino got on the end of an Andrew Robertson free-kick to direct a header into the bottom right corner of the net, the Brazilian having evaded the attentions of Christensen and Fikayo Tomori.







Chelsea gave themselves hope though through N'Golo Kante in the 71st minute, with the midfielder taking advantage of space to hit a superb shot which flew into the corner of the net.



The Blues pushed to find a leveller, but Liverpool held firm and grabbed all three points, leaving Klopp pleased.



Klopp said post match on Sky Sports: "It was a good game between good sides. We forced the set-pieces in decisive areas.



"Second half I think we had two, at least one no-brainer to make it more clear and 3-0 would have been a statement in the Premier League, but then N'Golo Kante makes his little run and kicks it in with his big toe.



"Then it is completely normal that you come under pressure but we defended well.



"There were a couple of good saves from both goalkeepers. Good situations in an exciting game and that is how it is in the top six and in the Premier League."



The Liverpool manager is thrilled with his side's work effort and desire to get all three points, dubbing it exceptional.



"You will never win at Chelsea without putting a proper shift in and we did that today.



"It is exceptional. What can I say?



"We have to keep on going."

