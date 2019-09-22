XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

22/09/2019 - 18:26 BST

He’ll Be Fantastic – Rangers Coach Backs Gers Star To Shine In Loan Spell

 




Rangers first team coach Michael Beale is sure that Jason Holt will have a successful loan spell at St Johnstone. 

The midfielder, who was out of favour under Steven Gerrard at Ibrox, completed a season-long loan move to St Johnstone before the transfer window slammed shut earlier this month.


 



Due to being under contract at Rangers, Holt was unable to face his parent club for St Johnstone on Sunday, as Tommy Wright's men slipped to 4-0 defeat.

Beale is a fan of Holt, despite the midfielder being unable to force his way into the mix at Rangers this term, and is sure he will do well at St Johnstone under experienced manager Tommy Wright.

 


"I think Jason Holt will be a fantastic player for them", Beale told Rangers TV ahead of the game.


 


"I've got nothing but good words to say about him and the time we worked with him here.

"It's good news for us that he can't play against us this weekend", the Gers coach added.

 


Holt joined Rangers in 2015 from Hearts and cost the Gers a development compensation fee of £65,000.

He was a regular fixture of the Rangers team that won promotion from the Scottish Championship, under the management of Mark Warburton.

Holt spent last term in England on loan in League One at Fleetwood Town, where he clocked regular game time.
 