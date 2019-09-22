Jack Wilshere On Bench – West Ham Team vs Manchester United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: West Ham United vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 (UK time)



West Ham United have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Manchester United to the London Stadium this afternoon.



The Hammers have taken eight points from their opening five Premier League games and only sit behind Manchester United on goal difference, meaning victory today would send them above the Red Devils.













Manuel Pellegrini must make do without both Winston Reid and Michail Antonio, who remain out with long term injuries, while left-back Arthur Masuaku is suspended.





Pellegrini has Lukasz Fabianski between the sticks, while at centre-back he goes with the pairing of Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna.





West Ham have Mark Noble and Declan Rice in midfield and the pair will attempt to control the game, while Pablo Fornals, Andriy Yarmolenko and Felipe Anderson support Sebastien Haller.







If Pellegrini wants to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options available include Jack Wilshere and Robert Snodgrass.





West Ham United Team vs Manchester United



Fabianski, Fredericks, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Fornals, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Haller



Substitutes: Roberto, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Sanchez, Wilshere, Snodgrass, Ajeti

