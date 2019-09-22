XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/09/2019 - 13:02 BST

Jack Wilshere On Bench – West Ham Team vs Manchester United Confirmed

 




Fixture: West Ham United vs Manchester United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 14:00 (UK time)

West Ham United have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Manchester United to the London Stadium this afternoon. 

The Hammers have taken eight points from their opening five Premier League games and only sit behind Manchester United on goal difference, meaning victory today would send them above the Red Devils.
 

 



Manuel Pellegrini must make do without both Winston Reid and Michail Antonio, who remain out with long term injuries, while left-back Arthur Masuaku is suspended.


Pellegrini has Lukasz Fabianski between the sticks, while at centre-back he goes with the pairing of Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna.
 


West Ham have Mark Noble and Declan Rice in midfield and the pair will attempt to control the game, while Pablo Fornals, Andriy Yarmolenko and Felipe Anderson support Sebastien Haller.



If Pellegrini wants to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options available include Jack Wilshere and Robert Snodgrass.
 


West Ham United Team vs Manchester United

Fabianski, Fredericks, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell, Rice, Noble, Fornals, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Haller

Substitutes: Roberto, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Sanchez, Wilshere, Snodgrass, Ajeti
 